Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Two test matches aligned for Junior Bati

Vodafone Junior Fiji Bati will be playing two matches against the Caloundra State High School in Lautoka on Saturday.

Fiji Bati mentor Wise Kativerata said this would be another good opportunity for the Junior Bati players to test themselves against international opponents.

The Junior Bati underwent some major training drills over the last two months under the guidance of Fiji Bati stars Viliame Kikau and Tui Kamikamica.

The duo took time off during their bye week NRL campaign to assist in the Junior Bati team training at Albert Park in Suva.

Kativerata says that East & West Academy coaches under his guidance have been working on the team’s structure, where he wants all the players to understand this particular aspect of the game.

The matches will be played at Churchill Park.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
