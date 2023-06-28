Typhoid conjugate vaccines arrive

The first batch of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines (TCV) arrived in the country this month and are currently being distributed in the four medical subdivisions within the Northern Division.

A total of 26,000 vaccine vials (containing 130,000 doses) are currently in distribution.

Typhoid is endemic in Fiji and it affects all age groups.

Although typhoid is preventable and treatable, community outbreaks and severe cases of typhoid have been reported yearly.

Experts suggest vaccination as an effective measure to prevent the disease.

The Ty-FIVE Project is currently taking action against typhoid in the North.

The project stems from a collaborative partnership between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services of Fiji and international partners, including the International Vaccine Institute, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, and the University of Melbourne.

The project is implemented by the local Ty-FIVE team based in Labasa.

The team is made of 13 members with a diverse range of expertise covering clinical and environmental surveillance of typhoid and implementation of vaccination campaign.

The vaccines will be administered to Northerners in the mass vaccination campaign scheduled to begin on 4 July (for the following 8 weeks).

For registration, adults are encouraged to bring their valid photo ID and their Birth Certificate or COVID Vaccination card.

Children are advised to bring their birth certificate if they wish to get their vaccination outside school.