Thursday, June 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

U20 reps to spearhead Ba’s attack

Fiji U20 reps Nabeel Begg, Faazil Ali and Gulam Razool will spearhead Ba’s attack in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT which kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

The Imdad Ali coached side will also have the service of Fiji U20 defenders Samuela Navoce and Mohammed Raheem.

The return of the five players to the team will add more flair and give more options to Ali in terms of deciding his run-on team.

Former Labasa attacker Ratu Apenisa Anare, Etonia Dogalau and Argentinean exponent Carlos Raffa will surely be the players to look out for the black jumper when it comes to attacking play while lanky defenders Malakai Rere, Jonetani Newa, Rahul Naresh and Suliano Tawanakoro are expected to hold the fort in defence with Praneel Naidu.

Peceli Sukabula and Savenaca Nakalevu also add experience to the stocks while Ni-Vanuatu midfielder Claude Aru’s availability is still in doubt.

Ba opens its campaign against Rivertubing Fiji / Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 3.30pm tomorrow.

Rooster Chicken Ba squad: Tevita Koroi, Praneel Naidu, Mohammed Raheem, Malakai Rere, Jonetani Newa, Raj Pillay, Rahul Naresh, Claude Aru, Gulam Razool, Nabeel Begg, Faazil Ali, Peceli Sukabula, Ratu Apenisa Anare, Savenaca Nakalevu, Suliano Tawanakoro, Etonia Dogalau, Samuela Navoce, Ratu Tauvoli, Carlos Raffa, Semisi Gadele, Iliesa Natanu, Misiwani Nairube.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Women participation on boards worse...

A Report on Women in Fiji Boards by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movemen...
News

Still much more to achieve, says Ra...

Pacific solidarity has progressed over the past five months but, th...
News

Fiji, NZ to explore cultural partne...

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu will be visiting New Ze...
Rugby

Murray to make Drua debut against S...

Fiji Under 20 Captain Motikiai Murray will make his Swire Shipping ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Women participation on boards wo...

News
A Report o...

Still much more to achieve, says...

News
Pacific so...

Fiji, NZ to explore cultural par...

News
Minister f...

Murray to make Drua debut agains...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

16-year-olds to debut in Fiji FA...

Football
Three 16-y...

Dakuitoga announces 9s extended ...

Sports
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Self belief key to OFC Champs j...

Football
Suva FC Fo...

Rabuka is an influential regiona...

News
New Zealan...

Players will step up for missing...

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva FC Ca...

Govt will not take away benefits...

News
Acting Pri...

Water restrictions lifted from C...

News
Water rest...

Govt needs to be forward-thinkin...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Women participation on boards worsens: Report