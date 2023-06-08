U20 reps to spearhead Ba’s attack

Fiji U20 reps Nabeel Begg, Faazil Ali and Gulam Razool will spearhead Ba’s attack in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT which kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

The Imdad Ali coached side will also have the service of Fiji U20 defenders Samuela Navoce and Mohammed Raheem.

The return of the five players to the team will add more flair and give more options to Ali in terms of deciding his run-on team.

Former Labasa attacker Ratu Apenisa Anare, Etonia Dogalau and Argentinean exponent Carlos Raffa will surely be the players to look out for the black jumper when it comes to attacking play while lanky defenders Malakai Rere, Jonetani Newa, Rahul Naresh and Suliano Tawanakoro are expected to hold the fort in defence with Praneel Naidu.

Peceli Sukabula and Savenaca Nakalevu also add experience to the stocks while Ni-Vanuatu midfielder Claude Aru’s availability is still in doubt.

Ba opens its campaign against Rivertubing Fiji / Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 3.30pm tomorrow.

Rooster Chicken Ba squad: Tevita Koroi, Praneel Naidu, Mohammed Raheem, Malakai Rere, Jonetani Newa, Raj Pillay, Rahul Naresh, Claude Aru, Gulam Razool, Nabeel Begg, Faazil Ali, Peceli Sukabula, Ratu Apenisa Anare, Savenaca Nakalevu, Suliano Tawanakoro, Etonia Dogalau, Samuela Navoce, Ratu Tauvoli, Carlos Raffa, Semisi Gadele, Iliesa Natanu, Misiwani Nairube.