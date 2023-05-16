Uluinasau bolsters Fijiana 15s campaign

2023 World Rugby Sevens Series DHL Impact Player of the Series, Reapi Uluinasau has been roped into the Vodafone Fijiana 15s squad for their upcoming test against the Wallaroos and the Oceania Championship.

Uluinasau is among five uncapped players including Ana Korovata, loose forward Mereoni Nakesa, and backs Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia.

12 players return to the 28-member squad that featured in last year’s Rugby World Cup.

This includes overseas based pair Iris Verebalavu and Rachel Laqeretabua who have joined the squad from Australia.

Head Coach Inoke Male said the side was ready for the task ahead of them.

“It will be an exciting test match and my players are ready to take on the Wallaroos. We lost to them last year and but we have prepared well this time around and the players are eagerly waiting to face their opponent” said Male.

Sereima Leweniqila will captain the side.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will face the Wallaroos at 7pm at Allianz Stadium this Saturday.

Vodafone Fijiana 15’s squad: Iris Verebalavu, Ana Korovata, Bitila Tawake, Bulou Vasuturaga, Siteri Rasolea, Litia Marama, Keleni Marawa, Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Doreen Narokete, Jade Coates, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila, Raijeli Daveua, Sera Ravatudei, Evivi Senikarivi, Setaita Railumu, Reapi Uluinisau, Jennifer Ravutia, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Ana Naimasi, Raijeli Laqeretabua, Adita Milinia, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo.