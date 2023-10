Fijiana 7s speed merchant Reapi Ulunisau has been shortlisted for World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC.

Ulunisau, who burst onto the scene at Tokyo 2020, remains an influential player for Fiji and a threat from anywhere on the field.

Maddison Levi of Australia and New Zealand duo Michaela Blyde and Tyla Nathan-Wong have also been nominated for the award.

The prestigious World Rugby Awards 2023 will be presented at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday.