Umaga appointed Moana Pasifika coach

Former All Black Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has been appointed the new Head Coach for Moana Pasifika.

Umaga takes over from out-going coach Aaron Mauger on a three-year contract.

“I’m deeply honoured for this opportunity to take up the reins again as head coach,” Umaga told RadioNZ.

“From their first game Moana Pasifika have shown flair and ability to contest with the calibre teams of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.”

“I’m excited to progress their journey in 2024.”

Moana Pasifika Chair La’auli Savae Sir Michael Jones said they were delighted to appoint Umaga who would inspire in many aspects apart from the pitch.

“Tana also provides direct connections to our Pacific home nations given his current coaching role with Manu Samoa which supports the ambition of Moana Pasifika to provide high performance pathways for players who want to represent Pacific Island nations,” Jones said.

“Tana is the embodiment of Moana Pasifika and all that we stand for, our dreams and aspirations. His ability to mentor and develop his charges on and off the field is an invaluable asset for our programme, we are extremely excited for what the future holds for Moana Pasifika under Tana’s guidance and influence.”

Umaga is currently assistant coach to Manu Samoa and is helping prepare them to the Rugby World Cup.