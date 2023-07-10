Monday, July 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Umaga appointed Moana Pasifika coach

Former All Black Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has been appointed the new Head Coach for Moana Pasifika.

Umaga takes over from out-going coach Aaron Mauger on a three-year contract.

“I’m deeply honoured for this opportunity to take up the reins again as head coach,” Umaga told RadioNZ.

“From their first game Moana Pasifika have shown flair and ability to contest with the calibre teams of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.”

“I’m excited to progress their journey in 2024.”

Moana Pasifika Chair La’auli Savae Sir Michael Jones said they were delighted to appoint Umaga who would inspire in many aspects apart from the pitch.

“Tana also provides direct connections to our Pacific home nations given his current coaching role with Manu Samoa which supports the ambition of Moana Pasifika to provide high performance pathways for players who want to represent Pacific Island nations,” Jones said.

“Tana is the embodiment of Moana Pasifika and all that we stand for, our dreams and aspirations. His ability to mentor and develop his charges on and off the field is an invaluable asset for our programme, we are extremely excited for what the future holds for Moana Pasifika under Tana’s guidance and influence.”

Umaga is currently assistant coach to Manu Samoa and is helping prepare them to the Rugby World Cup.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasad t...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad today demanded evidence...
News

Budget will consolidate finances, r...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2023-2024 National Budget i...
2023-24 National Budget

Bala questions credibility of Pacif...

Opposition Member of Parliament Praveen Bala during the 2023-2024 N...
2023-24 National Budget

No safety concerns identified in au...

Assistant Minister for Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu has revealed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasa...

News
Minister f...

Budget will consolidate finances...

News
Prime Mini...

Bala questions credibility of Pa...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

No safety concerns identified in...

2023-24 National Budget
Assistant ...

This is a bad Budget, claims Bal...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

Biukoto is new Vodafone Fiji CEO...

News
Elenoa Biu...

Popular News

Police officer charged with rape...

News
A 41-year-...

Sau joins Stade Montois in Pro D...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Logan Paul gets engaged to Nina ...

Entertainment
Just weeks...

Cotter focuses on improving Blue...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Narawa to make ABs debut against...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Remember the sacrifices, Young K...

Football
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasad tells Bala