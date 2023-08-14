Musa sentenced to four years in NZ

A joint investigation between the Fiji Police Force and New Zealand Police has resulted in the successful conviction of prominent local businessman Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa.

In a statement, Chief of Operations and Intelligence ACP Sakeo Raikaci said Musa appeared at the Auckland District Court last Wednesday, for sentencing regarding his involvement in three separate drug importations into New Zealand in 2017.

ACP Raikaci said Musa was the mastermind behind a syndicate importing and exporting illicit drugs throughout the Pacific and with four other associates now all convicted and sentenced.

He was sentenced to four years and will serve his term of imprisonment in New Zealand.