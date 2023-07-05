Unfavorable weather affects cane supply

The Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited (FSC) continues to make good progress in the 2023 crushing season, showcasing its resilience despite the challenges associated with cane supply and cane quality.

This season’s cane supply has been severely impacted by unfavourable weather, especially excessive rains in the North.

The continued improvement of FSC’s three mills, Lautoka, Rarawai, and Labasa, highlights the Corporation’s unwavering commitment to the sugar industry and its valued stakeholders.

The total cane crushed as of Monday, July 3 across the three mills was 198,949 tonnes, with the Lautoka mill handling 84,226 tonnes, the Rarawai mill processing 45,874 tonnes, and the Labasa mill processing 68,848 tonnes.

FSC chief executive Bhan Pratap Singh recognised the effect of weather on the supply of cane and reaffirmed the Corporation’s commitment and support in assisting the growers, harvesting gangs, harvester operators, and lorry operators.

“This season’s severe rainfall in the past weeks has presented substantial challenges to our operations and made it challenging for growers to harvest and bring their cane to the mills. As a result, the entire cane supply has been impacted, affecting sugar output,” he said.

During the start of the crushing season, the Lautoka Mill experienced equipment failures in addition to weather-related difficulties. Labasa Mills’ operations have been comparatively better this season.

Rarawai Mill’s startup was delayed due to bad weather, and there have been minimum operational issues experienced at Rarawai Mill. Despite these setbacks, the three mills produced a total of 12,955 tonnes of sugar.

“While we have faced challenges with equipment breakdowns in certain areas, our dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to minimise the impact on overall operations. We remain committed to improving our operational efficiency and investing in necessary maintenance and upgrades to mitigate future disruptions.”

He said FSC emphasises its focus on cane quality and urges growers to refrain from burning cane. The Corporation recognises the importance of maintaining high-quality standards to produce premium sugar products as demanded by the markets.

“We urge our valued cane growers to work closely with FSC field staff to ensure the preservation of cane quality. Burning cane not only affects the environment but also diminishes the value of the crop and the sugar produced. Together, we can achieve sustainable growth and promote a thriving sugar industry in Fiji,” Singh emphasised.

“Despite the challenges faced during the season, FSC remains optimistic about the future.”

“The Corporation is actively working on implementing measures to improve cane supply logistics, equipment maintenance, and overall operational resilience.”

He added FSC will continue to collaborate closely with cane growers, stakeholders, and Government agencies to address the existing challenges and achieve long-term sustainability.