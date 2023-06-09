Uni Fiji gets research funding

The University of Fiji has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNDP and the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum to conduct research in Fiji and Vanuatu.

The research will look at ways in which local and traditional knowledge can be used to mitigate the effects of climate change in coastal villages.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Fiji, Prof Shaista Shameem said the MOU is a significant achievement for the University as it provides funding for research into traditional and local knowledge for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

She said the research is part of the University’s campaign for a Circular Economy Policy to be adapted to local conditions and challenges.

The MOU was signed as part of a Senior Officials’ Meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The Meeting is attended is being attended by representatives from Fiji, Indonesia, Tuvalu, Cuba, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Cyprus, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the United Kingdom, Madagascar, Seychelles, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Comoros, New Zealand and the Marshall Islands.

The AIS Forum is a global initiative that brings together 47 archipelagic and island nations in a collective forum to address ocean resource usage for sustainable economic growth, climate change resiliency, ocean pollution, emergency management, and the enhancement of sustainable fisheries.

Prof Shameem said the themes of the Official Meeting fitted well into the University’s aim to be the leading opinion-shaper on climate change issues in the Pacific.