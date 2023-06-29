UniFiji calls on FHEC to get its acts together

The University of Fiji has called on the Fiji Higher Education Commission to get its act together when advising the Ministry of Finance on its annual funding for universities.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji Prof Shaista Shameem claimed the FHEC either did not know what it was doing or its officers were being deliberately unfair.

Prof Shameem said the funding model that is apparently used by FHEC is based on a draft formula that has not even been approved by Parliament.

She said Higher Education Institutions were being funded in an ad hoc and arbitrary manner leading the University of Fiji to believe that the funding was not allocated in fairness and service to young people who should be supported in their education but, instead was based on cronyism, favouritism and misapplication of funding criteria contained in the FHEC Act.

The VC said that the FHEC’s fallback position when explanations were sought by the University was that, due to the funding model not being approved by Parliament, FHEC advised the ministry on the amount that each institution should be given annually and the Minister for Finance made the final decision.

“However, when the University asked the Ministry of Finance about the formula applied to the University of Fiji, its officers, and this apparently came from the Minister himself, pointed back to the FHEC for determining the funding criteria for each higher education institution, particularly universities, and the Ministry just followed FHEC.

“Such passing of the buck from FHEC to the Ministry of Finance and then back again to the FHEC like a yo-yo, does not augur well for those involved” Shameem said.

She has called on the Chairperson of the FHEC to look into the composition of his Commission to identify conflict of interest, a matter that that has already been conveyed to the Prime Minister and the Minister for Education from the University.

She also pleaded with the Prime Minister to conduct an inquiry into the conflict of interest with the Commission that has severely disadvantaged the University compared to the others.

FijiLive has sent questions to the Fiji Higher Education Commission on the matter.