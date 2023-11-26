Sunday, November 26, 2023
PM calls for a united approach

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government will ensure the effective implementation of the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls in January.

In his address on the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign, Rabuka has urged all Fijians to take a united approach in dismantling the normal and traditions that perpetuate gender discrimination.

In a video message, the Prime Minister said the journey requires engagement with communities and an emphasis on educating our boys and men about respectful relationships and equality and efforts have to be intensified in addressing the root causes of violence against women and girls.

He said we need our women and girls to rise as leaders in our villages, in our classrooms, in parliament, in sports fields, in places of worship, in boardrooms, and beyond and the safety and well-being of women and girls hinge on their equality with men and boys.

Rabuka added that gender-based violence is a stain on the fabric of our society that we must eradicate in every corner of the country as its not just a violation of human rights but is a crime under Fiji’s laws.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
