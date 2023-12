A star-studded United Sangam Football Club successfully retained the Lautoka Football Association organised Regional League on Sunday.

This was also their third overall title.

United Sangam defeated Rivals Club 4-0 in the final who featured in their third straight final.

The club had the services of Epeli Leiroti, Senirusi Bokini, Atonio Tuivuna, Sairusi Nalaubu, Sterling Vasconcellos, Usman Omede, Zainal Hussain, Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese and Sakaraia Naisua.