Universal Postal Service to be established

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government has approved the establishment of the Universal Postal Union’s sub-regional office in Suva.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Rabuka said the Universal Postal Union is a specialized agency of the United Nations – that safeguards the interest of postal operations all over the world and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players.

Rabuka said that Post Fiji Limited is a member of the Universal Postal Union.

“The establishment of a sub-regional office in Fiji will enhance the Universal Postal Union’s ability to provide member countries in the Pacific Region with technical assistance for the

development and modernization of their postal services.”

The Prime Minister said that a host country agreement with the Universal Postal Union will be signed to formalize the arrangement.