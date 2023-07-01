Universities receive increased grant

All universities in the country have received increased allocations in the 2023-24 National Budget.

The University of the South Pacific has its $33.5 million annual grant reinstated.

The university has also been allocated a further $20 million as outstanding grants from the Government.

Fiji National University has been allocated $43.4 million, while the University of Fiji will receive an increased grant of $2.8 million.

The newly established Pacific Polytechnic will receive a $1 million, while the Sangam Institute of Technology will receive $614,000 to accommodate additional nursing students in light of the current shortage.

Funding is also provided to Corpus Christi, Fulton College, Montfort Technical Institute, Monfort Boys Town, and Vivekananda Technical Centre.