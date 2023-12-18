Monday, December 18, 2023
Unlikely debut to promising future for Murray

At just 20 years old, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua openside flanker Motokai Murray has made a mark that resonates well beyond his years.

His unexpected debut in the quarterfinals against Crusaders in June this year, a moment he didn’t see coming, highlights both the unpredictability and the thrill of professional rugby.

“I didn’t expect I would be debuting for the quarterfinal but I was ready for it, I was prepared and for me it was a good experience, lot of crowd and first I was nervous but when the game started I was back to shape,” Murray recalls.

In an interview with FijiLive, the youngster said the influx of new talent into the Drua camp this year adds another layer to his evolving story.

As he observes, these new players will need to adapt to the changes and the unique and tough culture of the club, a process he himself navigated not so long ago.

Looking ahead, Murray has his eyes set on the Flying Fijians.

“Looking forward to the Flying Fijians but first I aim to deliver for the Drua in order to wear the Flying Fijian jersey.”

“My personal goal for the season is to play all the Drua games this season both home and away,” he stated.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
