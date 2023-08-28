Monday, August 28, 2023
Unvaxxed Church Ministers, Clergy set to return

Church Ministers and Clergy that were terminated by the Methodist Church for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine are set to make a return after being invited to the Bose Ko Viti to plead their case.

This was confirmed by the Church’s General Secretary Rev Dr Semisi Turagavou in an interview with FijiLive.

The No Jab No Job Regulation that was implemented by the FijiFirst Government during the pandemic period was revoked by the Coalition Government, however the Church did not quickly re-employ those that were terminated.

Rev Turagavou said their annual congress agenda covers those that were terminated and they can put their case forward later in the week.

He said that the Church leadership team is here to listen to them before it makes a final decision on reinstating them back.

“We want the decision to be open and free as possible. We also want to talk frankly with them so that we clear this issue,” Rev Turagavou said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
