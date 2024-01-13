Update M-Paisa app: Vodafone

Vodafone is urging people who are M-PAiSA users to update their M-PAiSA app to version 2.4.1 if they are using mobile phones with Android operating software and those using Apple (iPhone) devices must upgrade to version 2.1.15 if they wish to continue using M-PAISA app beyond this Sunday.

In a statement, Vodafone said the earlier versions of the M-PAiSA app will be phased out at midnight this Sunday.

The statement said those M-PAiSA users who do not upgrade to the recommended version of the app will no longer be able to access M-PAiSA services via the app.

They said the upgraded app is part of ongoing app upgrades undertaken from time to time as with all other apps for enhanced features and functionalities for better user experience.

Vodafone said they have been advising users to upgrade to the new app version for the past 6 months, however, despite these reminders several users have yet to upgrade to the new app versions.

They said those Samsung users who may not be able to upgrade to the new app from Playstore, can download the M-PAiSA (SE) version of the App hosted on the Vodafone website.

Vodafone is urging users not to ignore M-PAiSA app upgrade messages sent to their mobile and upgrade accordingly to ensure they have the updated version of the app at all times.