Thursday, July 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Uru named in Australia A for Tonga clash

Former Fiji Under 20 captain and Queensland Reds lock Seru Uru has been named in Australia A team for the clash against Tonga in Nuku’alofa on July 14.

Uru impressed Australia A coach Jason Gilmore through his rugged performance in the Reds jersey in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

He is not new to the Australia A team having featured for the side against the Tongans last year.

Meanwhile, experienced Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley has also been named in the team.

Australia A will play the Ikale Tahi at Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa.

Australia A: Lachlan Anderson, Jock Campbell, Josh Canham, Pone Fa’amausili, Folau Fainga’a, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Bernard Foley, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Ned Hanigan, Tom Lambert, Lachlan Lonergan, Cadeyrn Neville, James O’Connor, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ollie Sapsford, Blake Schoupp, Lachlan Swinton, Sam Talakai, Corey Toole, Seru Uru, Rhys Van Nek, Joey Walton, Brad Wilkin, Harry Wilson.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Young Kulas to face NZ in final

The Digicel Young Kulas will face defending champions New Zealand i...
NRL

Fijian duo nominated for Ken Stephe...

Fiji Bati duo Jacob Saifiti and Apisai Koroisau are in contention f...
Football

Young Kulas march into final

The Digicel Young Kulas have cemented their spot in the final of th...
News

Police officer charged with rape an...

A 41-year-old Police officer was charged by the Office of the Direc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Young Kulas to face NZ in final

Football
The Digice...

Fijian duo nominated for Ken Ste...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Young Kulas march into final

Football
The Digice...

Police officer charged with rape...

News
A 41-year-...

Flying Fijians visit Waitabu Vil...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

USP maintains World University R...

News
The Univer...

Popular News

We must show the return of inves...

News
Acting Pol...

$300k increase in Employment bud...

News
The Minist...

Govt reinstates $33m grant to US...

News
Government...

Don’t be swayed by rumors, Polic...

News
The Fiji P...

It’s a flat Budget, claims Chaud...

News
Former Pri...

$19.9m allocated for Child Prote...

News
$19.9 mill...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Young Kulas to face NZ in final