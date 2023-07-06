Uru named in Australia A for Tonga clash

Former Fiji Under 20 captain and Queensland Reds lock Seru Uru has been named in Australia A team for the clash against Tonga in Nuku’alofa on July 14.

Uru impressed Australia A coach Jason Gilmore through his rugged performance in the Reds jersey in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

He is not new to the Australia A team having featured for the side against the Tongans last year.

Meanwhile, experienced Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley has also been named in the team.

Australia A will play the Ikale Tahi at Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa.

Australia A: Lachlan Anderson, Jock Campbell, Josh Canham, Pone Fa’amausili, Folau Fainga’a, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Bernard Foley, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Ned Hanigan, Tom Lambert, Lachlan Lonergan, Cadeyrn Neville, James O’Connor, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ollie Sapsford, Blake Schoupp, Lachlan Swinton, Sam Talakai, Corey Toole, Seru Uru, Rhys Van Nek, Joey Walton, Brad Wilkin, Harry Wilson.