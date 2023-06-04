Sunday, June 4, 2023
US fastest growing export market for Fiji

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says to date; the United States of America is Fiji’s largest and fastest growing export market, recording a 15.6 per cent growth in total trade last year.

Kamikamica said, with this, a significant 15.4 per cent increase in Fijian exports to the US market — indicating the expanding reach of new Fijian products and businesses throughout the region.

In his meeting with the owner of FIJI Water Stewart Resnick and members of his Executive Team, Kamikamica indicated the Government’s intention to collaborate with major-league companies such as the US$5 Billion The Wonderful Company — the parent company for FIJI Water.

“The Fiji Government is committed to working with FIJI Water, and discussing areas where we can create new economic opportunities for Fiji,” Kamikamica said.

The Minister for Trade also highlighted that the visit comes at an opportune time, following the inauguration of the Fiji Trade Commission North America Office in San Francisco.

FIJI Water owner Stewart Resnick said he and his team are looking forward to working with the new government and remain committed to ensuring FIJI Water continues to be a great partner to the people of Fiji.

Also, the Deputy Prime Minister also once again expressed gratitude to Resnick and FIJI Water for their recent multi-million-dollar sponsorship of the Flying Fijians, providing Fiji with a significant boost ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Deputy Prime Minister to hear about the Wonderful Company’s global operations and FIJI Water’s future expansion plans.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
