Tuesday, August 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

US to help curb child sexual exploitation

The United States of America (USA) intends to assist Fiji’s law enforcement agencies and the Fiji Police Force in training officers to be fully equipped in curbing online child sexual exploitation.

This was highlighted to Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga by US Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour during their meeting in Suva yesterday.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to child sexual abuse in cyber materials – an issue that is currently a world-wide problem.

Ambassador Damour, who was accompanied by Diplomatic Security Service Overseas Criminal Investigations Special Agent Jeremy Clark, said a team from the US Department of Homeland Security will be conducting these trainings with its Fiji counterparts.

A-G Turaga welcomed the information highlighted by Ambassador Damour and reassured her that Fiji will work closely with the US government in this matter.

He said the Coalition Government’s work in ensuring that Fiji citizens are protected will remain an utmost priority.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians touch down in London...

The 33-member Fiji Water Flying Fijians team arrived in London toda...
Football

Dogalau leads Fiji’s Olympic ...

Lanky Ba striker Etonia Dogalau will lead Fiji's campaign the Olymp...
News

Sustainable economy promotes equity...

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says a more resilient and ec...
News

Adequate cybersecurity capabilities...

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Mason Smith says t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians touch down in Lon...

Rugby
The 33-mem...

Dogalau leads Fiji’s Olymp...

Football
Lanky Ba s...

Sustainable economy promotes equ...

News
Minister f...

Adequate cybersecurity capabilit...

News
Permanent ...

Japan provides grant for medical...

News
 The Minis...

More funding needed for food sec...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Ligatabu grabs double in Suva...

Rugby
Hardworkin...

TSLS sponsored students can work...

News
The Tertia...

I-Recycle Hub Bin to boost recyc...

News
United Sta...

Connectivity boost as Fiji explo...

News
The Coalit...

Flying Fijians welcomed in Porni...

RWC 2023
The Flying...

Habosi likely to start against F...

RWC 2023
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

PM Sitiveni Rabuka opens new german embassy