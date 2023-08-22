US to help curb child sexual exploitation

The United States of America (USA) intends to assist Fiji’s law enforcement agencies and the Fiji Police Force in training officers to be fully equipped in curbing online child sexual exploitation.

This was highlighted to Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga by US Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour during their meeting in Suva yesterday.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to child sexual abuse in cyber materials – an issue that is currently a world-wide problem.

Ambassador Damour, who was accompanied by Diplomatic Security Service Overseas Criminal Investigations Special Agent Jeremy Clark, said a team from the US Department of Homeland Security will be conducting these trainings with its Fiji counterparts.

A-G Turaga welcomed the information highlighted by Ambassador Damour and reassured her that Fiji will work closely with the US government in this matter.

He said the Coalition Government’s work in ensuring that Fiji citizens are protected will remain an utmost priority.