Vakatale was a pace setter, says Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says the late Taufa Vakatale was a pace setter and will be remembered for a long and distinguished career as a civil servant, educationist, diplomat and politician.

In a tribute to Fiji’s first female Deputy Prime Minister, Chaudhry said Vakatale had an outstanding record of public service marked with integrity and dedication to her duties and responsibilities.

“Throughout her life she was seen as a pace setter achieving many firsts particularly as an indigenous woman of her time – the first university graduate, the first high school principal and later, after she entered politics, as the first female Deputy Prime Minister.”

“Indeed, she set the pace for other women to emulate. It is in recognition of her integrity and remarkable public career, that she was appointed a member of the interim Public Accounts Committee in 2008 and later in 2012 served as a member on the Constitution Review Commission headed by Professor Yash Ghai.”

“She was awarded the Honorary doctorate of Letters from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland for her contribution to the cause of Pacific women and was a recipient of the Order of Fiji in 1996.”

“Taufa will be remembered for her principled stand on issues – she resigned from the SVT Party in protest at the 2000 coup and earlier in 1995 she lost her Cabinet position when she opposed the French nuclear weapons testing at the Mururoa Atoll in French Polynesia, against the stance taken by SVT at the time.”

“Despite her many achievements she remained a friendly, simple and humble person throughout her life, approachable and willing to assist whenever she could.”

Vakatale died last Saturday in Suva and will be laid to rest after a church service on Friday.