Vakatale was an inspiration to many: Tabuya

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya says late Deputy Prime Minister, Mereia Taufa Vakatale continues to be an inspiration and a legacy that will live forever.

Tabuya paid tribute to Vakatale in Parliament yesterday moments after she was laid to rest in Suva.

She said Vakatale was the first of many things, as a trailblazer, and shattered glass ceilings for women like her.

“Some of her achievements include as the Member of the Pioneer students of Adi Cakobau School, the first iTaukei woman to sit and pass 2 exams in 1 year (1954) Senior Cambridge and the New Zealand School Certificate, the first iTaukei to lead a Secondary school, first local Fiji woman to become Principal at Adi Cakobau School, first woman diplomat, first woman Deputy Prime Minister and first woman Acting Prime Minister.”

Tabuya said because of Vakatale’s legacy, all Fijian women and girls have a chance as she always had a can-do attitude.

She said in all her time with Vakatale, she was challenged to take up leadership positions and to go for it when there’s a chance.

“There was never a dull moment with her, and she will never be forgotten,” Tabuya added.