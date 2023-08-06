Sunday, August 6, 2023
Vakatawa to make return to internationl rugby

Former France rugby player Virimi Vakatawa is rumoured to be making his return to rugby this month.

11 months after being forced to hang up the boots due to a heart condition, RugbyPass reports the Naluwai man is set to make a return for the Barbarians FC match against Manu Samoa this month.

The former Racing 92 midfielder has been passed fit and able to play and is expected to be the first name announced on the Barbarians roster for the upcoming match.

The Baabaas will host Samoa at Stade Amedee-Domenech in Brive on August 19.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
