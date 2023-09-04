Monday, September 4, 2023
Vakaturaga conference champions citizen empowerment

At the recently concluded Vakaturaga Conference, discussions centered on the paramount importance of citizen empowerment and addressing iTaukei issues as critical pathways for successful nation-building.

Chaired by Na Gone Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, the two-day event showcased the government’s commendable efforts and underscored the link between the welfare of the nation and the ability of its citizens to make informed choices.

The Conference recognised the Government’s commendable efforts in this domain and underscored that addressing these challenges effectively will pave the way for the nation’s economic prosperity.

Discussions during the two-day conference gave significant attention to the GCC Review Report recommendations and the collective wellbeing of the provinces.

Also, the financial success story of the Yatu Lau Company Limited was presented as a model for the provinces.

Inspired by the company’s financial triumph from its recent reforms, the Conference urged other provinces to contemplate the adoption of similar financial frameworks.

The Conference also raised concerns regarding the proper utilization of oceanic resources.

Emphasizing sustainability, attendees were reminded of the importance of maintaining a balance to ensure the ocean’s viability for both the present and future generations.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
