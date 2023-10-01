Sunday, October 1, 2023
Valelevu pair found in possession of stolen items

A raid conducted in Valelevu on Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman following the discovery of items believed to be stolen property.

A joint team consisting of the Valelevu Crime Unit and Operations team, conducted the raid at a business premises where a number of mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other electronic gadgets were discovered.

The Fiji Police has released the photos of the seized items on its Facebook page and requests anyone who can assist investigators with information regarding the alleged stolen property to call 9299965 or 8950864.

The two remain in custody as investigations continue.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
