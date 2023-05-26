Search
More

    Valenitabua agrees to pay outstanding rent

    Suva lawyer Simione Valenitabua has agreed to pay an outstanding rent owed in a civil suit against him for an alleged breach of a tenancy agreement.

    The Interim Administrator for Fiji Rugby Union appeared in the Magistrates Civil Court yesterday.

    Valenitabua is accused of failing to pay $20,000 in rent for a flat he stayed in from November 2018 to May 2020.

    The tenancy agreement required that he makes monthly rent payments of $2000 directly into a designated bank account. However, Valenitabua stopped paying rent in June 2019.

    The matter will be recalled again next week.

    Ilaitia Ravuwai
    Ilaitia Ravuwai
    Journalist | news@fijilive.com
    spot_img

    MORE NEWS

    © FijiLive | All rights reserved.

    error:
    MORE STORIES
    StudyHut Fiji Education Consultancy
    Gallery

    StudyHut Fiji Education Consultancy Opening ceremony