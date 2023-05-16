Valenitabua refutes dismissal claims

The Fiji Rugby Union has refuted a certain media report that claimed office holders were sent on leave prior to the appointment of the current Administrator Simione Valenitabua.

In the statement released today, Valenitabua refuted claims that he sent the Legal Officer and Human Resources Manager on leave prior to being appointed as Administrator of FRU.

The Legal Officer concerned was sent on leave on April 28, 2023, with the HR officer also sent on leave May 9, 2023.

Both decisions were made after Valenitabua’s appointment on April 27, 2023.

Valenitabua has deemed the article in one of Fiji’s dailies as defamatory tainting his character, false and derogatory.

FRU and its Administrator have consulted their solicitors to commence defamation proceedings against the journalist involved.