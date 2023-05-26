Valetini back to take on mighty Chiefs

Rested Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini is back in the Brumbies’ starting XV to take on the mighty Chiefs in Round 14 of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Valetini missed out on Brumbies’ 19-34 loss to the Western Force last week due to national duty but is back to bolster his side against a strong Chiefs.

Nick Frost will combine with Tom Hooper in the second row, with Valetini, Jahrome Brown and Pete Samu starting in the back row.

James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright return to the Brumbies matchday squad, with Nic White and Cadeyrn Neville missing out through injury, though both are expected to be fit for the Brumbies final regular season game against the Rebels.

Brumbies will battle out against the Chiefs at 7.35pm at the GIO Stadium.

Brumbies: James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa (co-c), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Pete Samu, Ryan Lonergan (co-c) Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright.

Reserves: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford.