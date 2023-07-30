Valetini dots in big Wallabies loss

Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini who shares links to Fiji, scored the lone try in Wallabies’ huge 38-7 loss to the All Blacks inthird Round of the Rugby Championship at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

New Zealand shed the first blood in the match through Tasman flanker Shannon Frizell but Richie Mo’unga failed to convert.

Valetini found the line when Marika Koroibete went inches away from scoring in the corner, their suspicions confirmed as the TMO found the ball had touched the chalk in the eighth minute.

Carter Gordon converted to give the Wallabies a 7-5 lead for the first time in the match.

Six minutes later, Wallabies received a penalty but Gordon failed with the attempt before they were reduced to 14 players when Fijian Marika Koroibete found himself sitting in the bin for a cynical foul.

The All Blacks took advantage of the situation and ran to score two back-to-backs from Codie Taylor and Will Jordon while Mo’unga converted both for a 19-7 at the break.

Early in the second half, the Wallabies were again reduced to 14 players when Taniela Tupou was binned for an intentional foul.

This gave away more opportunity for the All Blacks to score remaining tries through Blues trio Caleb Clarke, Telea and Rieko Ioane and Mo’unga booted two conversions to seal the Bledisloe Cup for another year.