Sunday, July 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Valetini dots in big Wallabies loss

Photo Courtesy: Planet Rugby

Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini who shares links to Fiji, scored the lone try in Wallabies’ huge 38-7 loss to the All Blacks inthird Round of the Rugby Championship at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

New Zealand shed the first blood in the match through Tasman flanker Shannon Frizell but Richie Mo’unga failed to convert.

Valetini found the line when Marika Koroibete went inches away from scoring in the corner, their suspicions confirmed as the TMO found the ball had touched the chalk in the eighth minute.

Carter Gordon converted to give the Wallabies a 7-5 lead for the first time in the match.

Six minutes later, Wallabies received a penalty but Gordon failed with the attempt before they were reduced to 14 players when Fijian Marika Koroibete found himself sitting in the bin for a cynical foul.

The All Blacks took advantage of the situation and ran to score two back-to-backs from Codie Taylor and Will Jordon while Mo’unga converted both for a 19-7 at the break.

Early in the second half, the Wallabies were again reduced to 14 players when Taniela Tupou was binned for an intentional foul.

This gave away more opportunity for the All Blacks to score remaining tries through Blues trio Caleb Clarke, Telea and Rieko Ioane and Mo’unga booted two conversions to seal the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win

National defender Gabriel Matanisiga netted a brace as Rewa outclas...
Football

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in DFPL...

A late goal by former national midfielder Zibraaz Sahib saw Lautoka...
News

Technical Group profiles kids, stre...

A Technical Working Group consisting of Police, Government official...
PNC

Naikabula, Masirewa score in Japan’...

Fiji-born former Japan 7s winger Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win...

Football
National d...

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in D...

Football
A late goa...

Technical Group profiles kids, s...

News
A Technica...

Naikabula, Masirewa score in Jap...

PNC
Fiji-born ...

Vancouver registers first Fiji t...

Football
The visiti...

Police FC wins Beach Soccer tour...

Football
Police FC ...

Popular News

Saukuru promises to boost athlet...

Netball
Minister f...

No mental baggage for Kerevi aga...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Jonas Bros announce 50 new tour ...

Entertainment
The Jonas ...

Naiyaga appointed FRCS executive...

Business
The Fiji R...

President impressed with school ...

Rugby
President ...

Fiji Airways announces the re-en...

Business
Fiji Natio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win