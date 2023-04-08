Valetini scores in big Brumbies win

Fiji-born Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini scored a try in Brumbies huge 52-24 win over the 14-men Queensland Reds in Round 7 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

Just six minutes into the match the Reds got on the score sheet with a try from Matt Faessler which Isaac Henry converted for a 7-nil lead.

Three minutes later, the Reds joy was cut short as the side was reduced to 14-players when Angus Blyth was sent off by Ben O’Keeffe for a late charge on Noah Lolesio.

Brumbies re-grouped and came back in the match through Tom Wright and Lolesio converted but the Reds came back to its scoring ways with a try from Tate McDermott and Henry converted.

Ben O’Donnell casme off the bench to level the scores for the Brumbies in the 33rd minute and Lolesio converted before try scorer Wright was sin binned for a foul play and this awarded a penalty to the Reds which Henry took and slotted between the posts.

Minutes before the breather, the Brumbies made a comeback in the match with Lachlan Lonergan’s try and Lolesio converted for a 21-17 lead.

The Brumbies continued with its fine form and scored another early try from Len Ikitau and Tamati Tua, Lolesio converted both and kicked a penalty.

Fraser McReight gave his all in scoring a try to bring the Reds back in the match which Henry converted.

But Brumbies substitute Luke Reimer threw a long pass to an unmarked Valetini and he crashed over to score and Lolesio converted to increase their lead.

The Brumbies got their last try from Nick Frost and Lonergan booted the conversion to secure their second consecutive win.