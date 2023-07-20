Valetini, Tuinakauvadra scoop top Brumbies awards  

Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini and Wallaroos star Tabua Tuinakauvadra scooped an award each at the Brumbies Annual awards night in Australia on Wednesday.

Toole’s stellar season recognised by the Brumbies coaching staff with the Best Back award, bruising flanker Valetini snatched the Best Forward gong award.

Valetini was also chosen as the Member’s Player of the Year, with captain Siokapesi Palu taking the Member’s choice award for Brumbies Super W.

A product of the Brumbies Pathways program, Tuinakauvadra won the Helen Taylor Super W Player of the Year award.

Tuinakauvadra took great strides in her young career in what was her second season in the Brumbies Super W squad.

Tuinakauvadra joined the international ranks following the Brumbies season, coming off the bench in the Wallaroos’ most-recent test against Canada.

Full list of winners: James Slipper (Brett Robinson Players’ Player Award), Tabua Tuinakauvadra (Helen Taylor Super W Player of the Year), James Slipper (Christian Lealiifano Spirit of the Brumbies), Faitala Moleka (Super W Most Outstanding Young Player), Corey Toole (Shawn Mackay Most Outstanding Young Talent Award), Corey Toole (Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies Best back), Rob Valetini (Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies Best forward), Community Engagement Award, (Ash Fernandez and Harry Vella), Massimo De Lutiis (Graham Gordon Memorial Trophy for Best and Fairest U20s Payer), Laurie Fisher (Garry Quinlivan Service to Rugby Award).