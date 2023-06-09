Valevou saves T/Naitasiri in FACT opener

Hardworking striker Epeli Valevou scored an injury time leveler as Tailevu Naitasiri held Nadi to a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Both teams took a cautious approach and bought time to settle into the game.

Mosese Nabose missed an early sitter for the Sky Blues while Fiji U20 marksman Eneriko Matau failed to connect with three good crosses in front of goal.

Former Northland midfielder Nischal Lal who made his tournament debut for Tailevu Naitasiri copped the first yellow card of the tournament after a crude challenge on an opponent in the 18th minute.

Nadi was awarded a penalty in the 27th minute after Ratu Tulivou was brought inside the box by Evander Nasova.

Central midfielder William Valentine rose to the occasion to find the back of the net and give the Jetsetters a slender lead.

Reinforcements from both teams added pace to the tempo of the match.

Nikash Prasad, Eshan Kumar and Leo Lesumai added strength to Nadi’s midfield while France Catarogo, Ravikash Krishna, Jone Naraba and Geary Kubu took the field for Tailevu Naitasiri.

The never-say-die attitude of the Tagi Vonolagi coached side saw Valevou sneak in with the equaliser.

Tailevu Naitasiri will meet neighbours Rewa in their next match at 3pm tomorrow while Nadi will come up against Labasa at 5pm.

The teams:

Esy Kool Nadi– Vereti Dickson, Shaheel Valentine, Christopher Kumar, William Valentine, Eneriko Matau (Leo Lesumai), Tuiba Batiratu, Ame Votoniu (C), Josua Tawake, Ratu Tulivou (Nikash Prasad) (Jone Raivalita), Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Nikesh Singh (Eshan Kumar).

Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri– Jason Rokovucake, Nischal Lal (Ravikash Krishna), Mohammed Naizal (Jone Naraba), Carlos Liomasia, Sikeli Tuiloma (C), Abhishek Deo, Rusiate Qio, Epeli Valevou, Asaeli Tunidau, Evander Nasova (Geary Kubu), Mosese Nabose (France Catarogo).