Vancouver FC Academy ends tour on a high

The Vancouver Fiji FC Academy ended its 9-day tour of Fiji on a high note yesterday, beating Suva women 3-0 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Suva.

Two goals by Chelsy Lal and one from captain Christine Singh was enough for the Ronald Chaudhary coached side to bag its second win of the four-match tour.

Suva fielded all its top players in the match and also had the services of national coach Angeline Chua who featured in midfield.

Vancouver Fiji FC Academy lost 2-1 against Nadi Women, drew 1-1 against Ba Women and won 2-1 against Rewa Women in its other matches.