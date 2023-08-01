Tuesday, August 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vancouver FC Academy ends tour on a high

The Vancouver Fiji FC Academy ended its 9-day tour of Fiji on a high note yesterday, beating Suva women 3-0 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Suva.

Two goals by Chelsy Lal and one from captain Christine Singh was enough for the Ronald Chaudhary coached side to bag its second win of the four-match tour.

Suva fielded all its top players in the match and also had the services of national coach Angeline Chua who featured in midfield.

Vancouver Fiji FC Academy lost 2-1 against Nadi Women, drew 1-1 against Ba Women and won 2-1 against Rewa Women in its other matches.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout d...

Fiji Football Association's board of control will meet today to dis...
Rugby

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set pie...

Defending Skipper Cup champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi ...
Rugby

Kerevi confident Wallabies will bou...

Fiji-born barnstorming Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is confident th...
Football

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of tabl...

Leaders Lautoka will battle against champions Rewa in the top of th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockou...

2023 Battle of Giants
Fiji Footb...

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set ...

Rugby
Defending ...

Kerevi confident Wallabies will ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of t...

Football
Leaders La...

Koroisau included in NRL team of...

NRL
In-form Fi...

Patel returns as Fiji Airways Bo...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Popular News

PICs can file for restitution ag...

News
Attorney-G...

Two new Supreme Court judges

News
Two new Su...

Japan to support Fiji’s de...

News
Japan has ...

Snoop Dogg cancels shows amidst ...

Entertainment
American r...

Radradra expects a mouth-waterin...

PNC
Fiji Water...

Raiwalui, Yato in talks, decisio...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout dates