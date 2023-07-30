Vancouver registers first Fiji tour win

The visiting Vancouver Fiji Football Women’s Academy registered their first win on Fijian soil on Saturday after beating Rewa 2-1 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Rewa led 1-0 at the break thanks to a goal by young sensational striker Liku Tabua.

The Ronald Chaudhary-coached side came out firing in the second spell and scored two unanswered goals through Pricella Lal and Captain Christine Singh.

The side lost to Nadi women 2-1 in their opening match before being held by Ba women 1-1.

They will play their last tour match against Suva women at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa on Monday.