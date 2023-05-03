Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Vanua Levu has huge potential for growth: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaks to the press outside the Parliamentary complex in Suva.

Prime Minister Sitiveni will begin his 10-days official tour of Vanua Levu.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, the 10-day visit will take in the entire provinces in the North; Bua, Macuata and Cakaudrove.

The Prime Minister will start his tour with briefings from the divisional heads of governmental departments in the Office of the Commissioner Northern in Labasa today.

Rabuka is expected, after his briefings, to embark on a road tour to commission a government funded projects – These projects aim to strengthen climate change adaptation, disaster risk management, renewable energy and infrastructure development in local communities.

The Office of the Prime Minister has indicated that he is expected to hold talanoa sessions with selected communities on Vanua Levu.

The tour also marks the commencement of the Vanua Levu Tourism Development Programme that the Coalition Government announced recently.

Funded by the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) facility, the development programme will drive the northern division’s tourism development plan with
emphasis on destination development, investment infrastructure and essential services, an improved tourism enabling environment and institutional coordination.

“I’m looking forward to this tour, which will afford me the opportunity to take stock of development projects in the northern division, to commission new projects or launch
completed projects, evaluate ongoing programmes and begin planning on what more remains to be done,” Prime Minister Rabuka said.

“The Northern division holds a lot of potential for growth, and the challenge will be on the People’s Coalition Government to harness these potentials and develop them by securing finance as well as providing the right environment for growth,” Rabuka added.

Prime Minister Rabuka will return to the capital next week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
