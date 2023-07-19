Wednesday, July 19, 2023
601 ad
Vanua o Noco to host SODELPA meeting

The Vanua o Noco will host the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s 22nd Constituency Meeting, later this year.

This has been confirmed by the General Secretary Viliame Takayawa after visiting the five families that were affected by a fire in Noco earlier this month.

A delegation from SODELPA was in Bureonoco yesterday and was overwhelmed with the support and positive response that have been received in light of the assistance drive, shown towards the five families.

Takayawa also said that SODELPA, extends its heartfelt gratitude to Turaga na Ratu na Tui Noco, Ratu Aca Vulaidausiga, for embracing the Party’s request with open arms and granting the Party his blessings.

“SODELPA recognized the importance of seeking approval and blessings from the Vanua, where the roots of Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewenivanua SDL were sown, as it ensures that our endeavour is embraced with love and unity.”

Takayawa also highlighted that witnessing the strength of communal support and the shared sense of responsibility towards one another; they contributed to providing much-needed supplies to five families who tragically lost their homes in a recent fire incident in Nadoria, Dreketi, Rewa.

“This act of compassion exemplifies the spirit that binds us as Fijians, caring for one another as brothers and sisters, despite our differences.”

“The Vanua of Bureonoco stands as a symbol of hope, strength, and unity during these challenging times,” Takayawa added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
