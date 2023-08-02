Kumar content, price of imported fruits to rise

A vendor at the Suva Municipal Council is content with the Government’s decision to reinstate stall fee and says the price of the produce he sells will go up.

Navneel Kumar, whose family has been operating at the market for over 30 years said they were blessed during the pandemic to not pay for stalls and this somewhat happened them to earn enough to meet their daily needs.

He said as businesses, they have to overcome expenses.

“In reality, we have to pay our dues for leasing out the space. I have to run my business as this is where my daily income comes from,” said Kumar.

“A slight increase in stall fee will not hinder our day to day operations. We just to have work a little hard to earn the extra cash.”

Kumar said with the increase in Value Added Tax to 15 per cent, the price of items on his stall have also increased as they are mostly selling imported fruits and seedlings.

“Customers will have to fork out a little more for imported fruits and seeds but we all have to play our part in helping to regrow our economy.”

He is advising other aspiring business people to plan proper and make a budget to project their revenue and expenses.