Venues confirmed for 2025 Women’s RWC

World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) with support from the UK Government has confirmed the host cities and venues for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 22 August and concluding with the Rugby World Cup final on 27 September, the 10th edition of the showcase.

The tournament will be hosted across eight venues and cities around the country with 16 teams competing to be crowned world champions.

The host cities and venues are Brighton and Hove, Bristol, Exeter, Manchester, Northampton, Sunderland.

Canada, England, France and New Zealand have already qualified for Rugby World Cup 2025 after finishing in the top four of RWC 2021, with the remaining positions to be filled via World Rugby’s new women’s international 15s tournament, WXV, and regional competitions in 2024.

RWC 2025 aims to continue to raise the bar for women in rugby, inspiring the next generation of young players and supercharging the growth of women’s sport in England and across the globe.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said following the record-breaking success of Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, women’s rugby has built an incredibly strong foundation and as one of the fastest growing sports in the world, RWC 2025 is set to take the game to the next level as the biggest celebration of women’s rugby with fans and players very much at its heart.