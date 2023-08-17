Veterans tourney fixtures confirmed

Defending champions Lautoka NZ will open its campaign against Legends FC, Nadi in the opening match of the 2023 RC Manubhai/ Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday.

The Group A match will kick off at 3pm followed by the fixture between JK Nadi Veterans and Nadi Masters at 3.50pm.

Nasinu Legends will face Rewa Masters at 4.40pm while NZ Labasa Lions will battle against Rewa Legends at 5.30pm.

On Day 2 on Saturday, Lautoka NZ will play Rewa Masters at 12 midday followed by the clash between Nasinu Legends and Legends FC, Nadi at 12.50pm.

NZ Labasa Lions will face Nadi Masters at 1.40pm, Rewa Legends will take on JK Nadi Veterans at 2.30pm, Lautoka NZ will feature against Nasinu Legends at 3.20pm, Rewa Masters will match up against Legends FC, Nadi at 4.10pm, NZ Labasa Lions will meet JK Nadi Veterans at 5pm before the pool Rewa Legends and Nadi Masters round off all the final group stage match at 5.50pm.

On Sunday, the first semifinal will be played at 9am and second semifinal at 10am while the grand final will kick off at 1pm.