Veterans tourney semifinalists confirmed

The semifinalists of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi have been confirmed after two days of exciting group matches.

In the first semifinal, Group A winner Nasinu Legends will play Group B runner-up Nadi Masters at 9am.

In the second semifinal, Group B winner NZ Labasa Lions will battle Group A runner-up and defending champion NZ Lautoka at 10am.

The final which will kick off at 1pm.

Results so far:

Day 1 results: NZ Masters 2-0 Legends FC Nadi, JK Nadi Veterans 0-0 Nadi Masters, Nasinu Legends 0-1 Rewa Masters, Rewa Legends 0-1 NZ Labasa.

Day 2 results: Nadi Masters 1-0 Rewa Legends, NZ Labasa 2-0 JK Nadi Veterans, Rewa Masters 3-0 Legends FC Nadi, Nasinu Legends 1-0 NZ Lautoka, JK Nadi Veterans 1-0 Rewa Legends, NZ Labsa 2-1 Nadi Masters, Nasinu Legends 4-0 Legends FC Nadi, Rewa Masters 0-2 NZ Lautoka.