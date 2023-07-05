Victim of serious accident dies in hospital

One of the victims of yesterday’s serious accident in Lautoka has passed away at the Lautoka Hospital.

The victim was one of the two pedestrians walking on the side of the road when they were bumped by a vehicle that was involved in a three car collision near Saweni.

The 29-year-old driver alleged to have bumped the rear of a car which resulted in the three-car collision remains in custody as investigations continue.

In the second serious accident case recorded yesterday in Tovata, Makoi, the 10-year-old victim remains admitted in stable condition.

The driver has been questioned as investigations continue.