Village Improvement Scheme revived

Cabinet has endorsed the reactivation of the Village Improvement Scheme (VIS).

This decision was made during cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday.

The scheme was initiated in 2001 to provide assistance for basic infrastructural development including evacuation facilities as well as drainage and sanitation improvements to raise living standards in iTaukei villages.

It was intended to address the need to improve basic infrastructure, basic drainage and sanitation requirements.

The iTaukei Affairs Board is currently undertaking the second village profiling exercise. Data from the village profiling exercise will inform the development of an Integrated Village Development Plan (IVDP).

The design and implementation of the VIS will be aligned to the IVDP. It will include the identification of villages in dire need of assistance and a revised VIS Guideline that inculcates the TOR, Criteria and a streamlined approval process.

There will be an inter-Ministry officials committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs that will screen all applications and recommend projects for assistance to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs who is the approving authority for VIS assistance.

Funding for the scheme will be considered through the annual budget process.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
