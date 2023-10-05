Viria project into final stages: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji says it has reached the final phase of the newly constructed Viria Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement, Chief Executive of the Water Authority of Fiji, Dr Amit Chanan said he was briefed on the testing works and noted that the major construction works have been completed in line with the target date for Fiji Day 2023.

The WAF team and contractors are now undertaking phased testing of plant components, pumps and reservoirs to ensure full compliance with its design.

The project will soon be ready to deliver water to Fijians in the Suva-Nausori and Tailevu corridor.