Viria Project is a FijiFirst initiative: Usamate

FijiFirst Member of Parliament, Jone Usamate says the completion of the $300 million Viria Water Project, is a testament of the FijiFirst Government.

In a statement, the former Minister for Infrastructure said it is satisfying to see this project almost complete.

Usamate said the project will add 40 million litres of water to the network per day, bringing the total supply to 204 million litres per day.

He said this will eliminate the current two-million-litre gap between supply and demand and provide a steady water supply to areas that have been experiencing sparse supply.

The Opposition MP said that phase 2 of the project, which is expected to come online in the future, will add another 40 million litres of water to the network, bringing the total supply to over 240 million litres per day.

“This project bears testimony to the leadership of Voreqe Bainimarama and FijiFirst to build a better Fiji for all, through innovative financing, strategic thinking and excellence in collaboration.”

Usamate added that the project is a major investment in the future of Fiji and will have a significant impact on the lives of the people of Suva and the surrounding area.