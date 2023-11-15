Visit hospital when weather clears: MOH

The Ministry of Health is advising members of the public, who may have missed out on their scheduled clinic dates, to visit their nearest medical facility when the weather improves.

These are for those patients who attend the Special Outpatients Department for the management of their health conditions such as diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, and heart conditions, at any of the ministry’s health facilities.

The Ministry of Health will continue to advise the public if there are changes in the opening times and operations of our health facilities.

Any member of the public who requires urgent medical attention should visit their nearest medical facility or contact the following numbers for assistance.

Central division: 3314 988

Western division: 666 0411

Northern division: 8812 522

Eastern division: 332 0844