Monday, August 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Visitor arrivals expected to hit 894,389

The tourism sector is set to earn over $2.1 billion and visitor arrival is expected to hit 894,389 in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad stated this at the launch of the Citizens’ Guide to the National Budget Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

Prof Prasad has also revealed that remittances will reach up to the $1.2 billion mark.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji, Asian Development Bank and other relevant stakeholders have concurred with the Ministry of Finance that the Fijian economy is expected to grow by eight per cent in 2023, 3.8 per cent in 2024 and three per cent by 2025.

Prof Prasad added that Parliament last month approved $4.3 billion to allow Government to spend in order to allow running Government’s operational expenditure and at the same time capital expenditure.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Mikaele scores four in Dragons narr...

Fiji Bati and Saint George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalaw...
News

Nicole Daniels resigns from HRADC

The Constitutional Offices Commission is looking to fill a vacancy ...
News

Last state witness to take stand to...

The trial of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspe...
Football

Nasova stars as T/Naitasiri upset N...

A second half lone goal from central midfielder Martin Nasova saw T...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mikaele scores four in Dragons n...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Nicole Daniels resigns from HRAD...

News
The Consti...

Last state witness to take stand...

News
The trial ...

Nasova stars as T/Naitasiri upse...

Football
A second h...

Lautoka holds Rewa in top of the...

Football
Points tab...

Ba – Labasa game ends in s...

Football
The Digice...

Popular News

Fiji’s fiscal position was alrea...

News
The Asian ...

Big test for Flying Fijians trio...

PNC
Flying Fij...

Waranivalu back for top of table...

Football
Rewa rep T...

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set ...

Rugby
Defending ...

Man dies in head-on-collision

News
A 41-year-...

Woman to front court over stabbi...

News
A 31-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

R16 Japan vs Norway (FIFA Women’s WC)