Visitor arrivals expected to hit 894,389

The tourism sector is set to earn over $2.1 billion and visitor arrival is expected to hit 894,389 in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad stated this at the launch of the Citizens’ Guide to the National Budget Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

Prof Prasad has also revealed that remittances will reach up to the $1.2 billion mark.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji, Asian Development Bank and other relevant stakeholders have concurred with the Ministry of Finance that the Fijian economy is expected to grow by eight per cent in 2023, 3.8 per cent in 2024 and three per cent by 2025.

Prof Prasad added that Parliament last month approved $4.3 billion to allow Government to spend in order to allow running Government’s operational expenditure and at the same time capital expenditure.