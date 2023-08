Flying Fijians flyhalf Ben Volavola has been dropped from the 2023 Rugby World Cup 33-member squad.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has opted to bring in Fijian Drua pivots Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela as his first-choice number 10’s going into France.

Volavola has represented Fiji at two world cups and had been the number one rated fly-half for the national side.

However, Volavola will remain as an injury cover and will be called on if needed.