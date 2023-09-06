Volavola ready to win with Agen

Dropped Flying Fijians pivot Ben Volavola is focused on winning the Pro D2 Championship with Agen after a good start over the weekend.

Volavola had his first taste of victory with a 20-17 win over Mount-de-Marsan.

“My main focus is to win with Agen,” Volavola told Ladepeche.

Volavola said although he had not been chosen for the Rugby World Cup, he was focused on performing with his club.

“My first objective is Agen and not the World Cup,” he quipped.

“Coming back, its gone up another level.

Volavola said he didn’t expect to be into the mix since arriving but was happy he was able to play his first game.

“It was really fast, since my arrival.

“I didn’t think about it too much I just went out and had fun.”

Volavola came on for the final 20 minutes of the match.