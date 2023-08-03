Volavola returns at fly-half for Japan clash

Fiji Water Flying Fijians pivot Ben Volavola will make his first start of the season when they face Japan in the final round of the Pacific Nations Cup on Saturday.

Volavola claims the number ten jersey from Caleb Muntz who started the matches against Tonga and Samoa.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui continues to test combinations and rotate players.

Eroni Mawi and Luke Tagi retain their places up front at props while Sam Matavesi comes in at hooker in place of Tevita Ikanivere.

In the second row, Isoa Nasilasila has been rested after two consecutive outings against Tonga and Samoa.

Albert Tuisue and Temo Mayanavanua form the new pair of combination at locks while Lekima Tagitagivalu will partner up with Kitione Kamikamica on the flanks.

Meli Derenalagi shifts to number eight.

In search for more game time, Simione Kuruvoli again starts at half-back while experienced Volavola starts at fly-half.

Impressive winger Selestino Ravutaumada starts his third straight match. He will be on the left wing while Jiuta Wainiqolo comes in on the right and Sireli Maqala is at full-back.

Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Joseva Tamani and Frank Lomani are on the impact list.

Raiwalui said the team is raring to go up against the Brave Blossoms, who will be a tough team to beat at home.

“We have had a quick turnaround following our match against Samoa last weekend. As usual, we are still in the preparation phase for the Rugby World Cup hence we are testing and rotating our players at certain positions.”

“It’s good to have Ben Volvavola back in the squad. He was nursing a niggling injury for the past few weeks and his experience at number 10 will be a boost against Japan.”

“We know Japan is a good team, plays a very high tempo of the game and is very organised so we are just looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

The Flying Fijians play Japan at 10.15pm on Saturday.

Flying Fijians starting team (1-15): Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi, Albert Tuisue, Temo Mayanavanua, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Kitione Kamikamica, Meli Derenalagi, Simione Kuruvoli, Ben Volavola, Salesitino Ravutaumada, Vilimoni Botitu, Waisea Nayacalevu (C), Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala.

Reserves– Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Ilaisa Droasese.