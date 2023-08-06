Sunday, August 6, 2023
601 ad
Volavola to join Agen after RWC

Flying Fijians fly-half Ben Volavola will join Pro D2 club Agen after the 2023 Rugby World Cup

President at Sporting Union Agen Lot et Garonne SASP Jean François Fonteneau confirmed with Dicodusport that the pivot was ready to join and a deal would be finalised soon.

“The deadline we have set for his arrival is obviously after the World Cup because he is currently with Fiji,” Fonteneau said.

“Theoretically, we should sign at the beginning of the week.”

Volavola played a strong game for the Flying Fijians in their 35-12 win over Japan securing Fiji a sixth Pacific Nations Cup title.

The experience of the shot-caller sees him sure to secure a spot in Fiji’s final 33-man squad.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
